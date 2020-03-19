LAUNCHED MOBILE VOIP MARKET 2020-2024 SURVEY REPORT | GLOBAL COMPANIES ANALYSIS: CISCO JABBER, HIPCHAT, IBM, FACEBOOK, KAKAO TALK, LINE

The drastic increase on the number of Mobile VoIP subscriptions brought by these mobile applications has achieved sustainable revenue growth, as monetization models and are expected to face severe competition. Until now the mVoIP market has been in a race to the bottom in which the effectiveness of the market is measured in terms of active subscribers but not in terms of revenues.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• BigAnt Office Messenger

• Cisco Jabber

• HipChat

• IBM

• Facebook

• Kakao Talk

• Line

• Skype

• Viber

• …

The deployment of 4G/LTE is one of the key drivers boosting the industry growth. The increase in the capability of wireless bandwidth services and growing investment by telecom operators in the deployment of a high-speed network is expected to enhance the usage of these services over the forecast period. Moreover, mobile VoIP service eliminates the need for voice plans, text add-ons and achieves flexibility in making unlimited, inexpensive or free calls.

Mobile VoIP or simply mVoIP is an extension of mobility to a Voice over IP network. Two types of communication are generally supported: cordless/DECT/PCS protocols for short range or campus communications where all base stations are linked into the same LAN, and wider area communications using 3G/4G protocols.

Market Segment By Type –

• Video sharing

• Screen sharing

• File sharing

• Video and voice calls

• Instant messaging

• CRM integration services

• Virtual number service

Market Segment By Application –

• Freemium model

• Premium model

• Enterprise model

