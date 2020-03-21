Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025

In 2018, the market size of Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) .
This report studies the global market size of Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) market, the following companies are covered:
Product Segment Analysis
- Acrylic
- PVA
- Polyurethanes
- Styrenic block
- Epoxy
- EVA
- Other (including silicones, polyisobutylene)
Adhesives Market: Application Segment Analysis
- Pressure sensitive applications
- Packaging
- Construction
- Furniture
- Footwear
- Automotive
- Other (aerospace, electronics, etc)
Adhesives Market: Regional Analysis
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of the Latin America
The report segments the Latin America Sealants market as:
Sealants Market: Product Segment Analysis
- Silicones
- Polyurethanes
- Acrylic
- Polyvinyl acetate
- Other (including polysulphide, EVA, etc)
Sealants Market: Application Segment Analysis
- Construction
- Automotive
- Packaging
- Assembly
- Pressure sensitive tapes
- Consumers
- Other (aerospace, electronics, etc)
Sealants Market: Regional Analysis
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of the Latin America
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.