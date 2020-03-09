Latest Trends In Data Center Colocation Market To Grow at 13.1% of CAGR by 2026 | IBM Corporation, NTT Communications, Fujitsu Ltd., SoftBank Group Corporation

The detailed market intelligence report on the Data Center Colocation market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Data Center Colocation market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.

Market Size – USD 35.35 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Growing demand for secure, scalable, and reliable infrastructure

Prominent players in the Data Center Colocation Market:

IBM Corporation, NTT Communications, Fujitsu Ltd., SoftBank Group Corporation, KT Corporation, British Telecommunications PLC, China Telecom Corporation Ltd., Tata communications, Terremark Worldwide Inc., and AT&T Inc., among others, are the key companies profiled in this research report.

These companies have undertaken various organic and inorganic growth strategies by way of mergers & acquisitions, product launches, regional expansion, deals, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships to fortify their position in the Data Center Colocation business.

This report sheds light on the evolution of the sector by taking into account upstream buyers, downstream vendors, value chain, sales channels, key companies, and segments the market based on type, application, end-users, regions, and leading players. The study offers accurate market estimations pertaining to the future growth of the industry on the basis of the information gathered, and reflects on the investment opportunities existing in the industry and gives strategic recommendations to the companies operating in the industry.

The Data Center Colocation Market segmentation is explained below:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

The regional assessment of the Data Center Colocation Market is considered for the major geographies of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading region across the world. Owing to rising investment in research & development activities in countries like China, India, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to record a substantial growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Key highlights of the Report:

Projected CAGR of the market during the forecast duration from 2020 to 2026

Detailed examination of factors that are expected to assist the future growth of the market

Insights relating to future trends and shifts in consumer preferences

Extensive competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of factors that are expected to curtail the growth of the Data Center Colocation industry

The data has been divided into 15 Chapters in the Data Center Colocation market report:

Chapter 1 gives the Data Center Colocation market Introduction, product scope, market overview, opportunities, risks, and drivers;

Chapter 2 analyzes the leading manufacturers of Data Center Colocation, highlighting the total sales, gross revenue, and pricing structure of Data Center Colocation from 2016 to 2018;

Chapter 3 displays the competitive scenario, along with top manufacturers, their sales, revenue, and market share from 2016 to 2018;

Chapter 4 segments the global market by regions, with sales, revenue, and market share of Data Center Colocation held by each region from 2016 to 2018;

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue, and market share by looking at the key countries in these regions;

Chapters 10 and 11 study the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type and application;

Chapter 12 gives Data Center Colocation market forecast, by regions, type, and application, with total sales and revenue from 2020 to 2026;

Chapters 13, 14, and 15 describe Data Center Colocation sales channels, distributors, vendors, dealers, and give the research findings and report conclusion, appendix, and research methodologies.

In conclusion, this report gives the market landscape and the growth prospects for Data Center Colocation in the forecast years. The study also evaluates the strategic initiatives and product offerings in the market, potential for various applications, recent product innovations, and an outlook of the regional market shares.

Key questions answered

Who are the key players in the Data Center Colocation market, and what are their business strategies for the forecast period?

What does that outcome of Porter’s five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis performed on the Data Center Colocation market?

What are the opportunities and threats existing in the Data Center Colocation market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in the Data Center Colocation sector?

