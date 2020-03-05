Latest Study Explores The Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2020 Witness Highest Growth In Near Future

Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market research report analyzes the several products and services, market status, market outlook of a several regions across the world. In addition to this, the Construction Scaffolding Rental report studies the leading players in the worldwide market. Also, Construction Scaffolding Rental market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The report splits the Construction Scaffolding Rental Market by product type, end user, application, and geographical regions.

This report studies the global Construction Scaffolding Rental market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Construction Scaffolding Rental market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scaffolding is a common term in the construction industry. At the point, when construction staffs need to work at a building or installation, they may require a strategy for accessing the work site. Scaffolding is employed to help construction specialists get access to the work zone.

A booming construction industry is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the construction scaffolding rental market. The construction ventures in developing countries are expected to keep growing at a much quicker rate than advanced economies.

In terms of geography, the Americas led the construction scaffolding rental market during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market in the future. The major markets in the Americas include the US, followed by Canada and the Latin American countries.

In 2017, the global Construction Scaffolding Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Altrad

Condor

Sunbelt Rentals

ULMA Construction

United Rentals

Apollo Scaffold Services

The Brock Group

Callmac Scaffolding UK

Asahi Equipment

Inao Leasing

Marine Scaffolding

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Supported Scaffolding

Mobile Scaffolding

Suspended Scaffolding

Market segment by Application, split into

Infrastructure

Residential Construction

Non-Residential Construction

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Construction Scaffolding Rental in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Scaffolding Rental are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Construction Scaffolding Rental Manufacturers

Construction Scaffolding Rental Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Construction Scaffolding Rental Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Construction Scaffolding Rental market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Construction Scaffolding Rental

1.1 Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Overview

1.1.1 Construction Scaffolding Rental Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Construction Scaffolding Rental Market by Type

1.3.1 Supported Scaffolding

1.3.2 Mobile Scaffolding

1.3.3 Suspended Scaffolding

1.4 Construction Scaffolding Rental Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Infrastructure

1.4.2 Residential Construction

1.4.3 Non-Residential Construction

Chapter Two: Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Altrad

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Condor

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Sunbelt Rentals

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 ULMA Construction

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 United Rentals

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Apollo Scaffold Services

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 The Brock Group

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Callmac Scaffolding UK

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Asahi Equipment

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Inao Leasing

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Marine Scaffolding

Chapter Four: Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Construction Scaffolding Rental in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Construction Scaffolding Rental

Chapter Five: United States Construction Scaffolding Rental Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Construction Scaffolding Rental Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Construction Scaffolding Rental Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Construction Scaffolding Rental Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Construction Scaffolding Rental Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Construction Scaffolding Rental Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Dynamics

12.1 Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Opportunities

12.2 Construction Scaffolding Rental Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

