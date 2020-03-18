Latest Research on Smart City Platform Market Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate until 2025

The report enables you to-The increasing investments by governments for smart cities projects are expected to drive the global smart city platform market. The rising concern for public safety, effective transport & infrastructure management, and others are significantly creating a need for advanced smart city platforms. The continuous developments in developing countries of the Asia Pacific such as China and India are expected to witness high demand for smart city platform during the forecast period.

The “Global Smart City Platform Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart city industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart city platform market with detailed market segmentation by platform, service, application, and geography. The global smart city platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart city platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies profiled in this report include:

Cisco

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Verizon Wireless

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart city platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI in Fintech market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart city platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart city platform market in these regions.

Key questions answered in the report include