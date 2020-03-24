Latest Research on Burritos Market 2020-2025 Industry Analysis by Size, Demand, Business Growth, Global Insights, Key Players and Forecast Research

The Burritos Market Report provides Market Effect Factors Analysis such as Technology Progress/Risk, Substitutes Threat, Customer Preference Change, Economic and Political Environmental Change. With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

A burrito is a dish in Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine that consists of a flour tortilla with various other ingredients. It is wrapped into a closed-ended cylinder that can be picked up, in contrast to a taco, where the tortilla is simply folded around the fillings. The tortilla is sometimes lightly grilled or steamed to soften it, make it more pliable, and allow it to adhere to itself when wrapped. A wet burrito, however, is covered in sauce and is therefore generally eaten with silverware.

With the growing popularity of Mexican food across the US and the expanding Hispanic population base, the Mexican burritos market will witness considerable growth. Consumers are increasingly demanding for Mexican foods and foods with fresh ingredients and exotic flavors. It has been observed in 2011, the Hispanic population accounted for about 16% of the total population in the US and this increased to 17% by 2015. This will further increase the demand for Latin American foods such as burritos.

Large food service chains in the US such as Yum! Brands (Taco Bell) and Chipotle Mexican Grill already offer Mexican and Western food. This, coupled with the growing number of Western and fast-food service restaurants in the developing countries will subsequently fuel the growth of the burritos market in the coming years.

The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the burritos market owing to the improved living standards and the rising number of middle-class families. Owing to their hectic lifestyles, consumers in this region have limited time for at-home meal preparation and prefer to consume products such as burritos as a fulfilling meal replacement option.

Market Segmentation, by regions: North America (United States, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand), Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia).

Market size by End User

Foodservice

Retail

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Burritos market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Burritos market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Burritos companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Burritos submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

