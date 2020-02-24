Latest Research on ATS Devices Industry Share, Trends 2020: Global Industry Size, Growth Insights, Top Key Players Analysis, Demand Overview and Forecast Research to 2026

The ATS Devices are used for autologous blood transfusion in a patient’s body during a cardiac or orthopedic surgery, patient receives its own blood after component separation, washing, and filtration. After purification is complete, the blood is reinfused into the patient’s body.

The risk of postoperative transfusion transmitted infection is very low in autologous blood transfusion as compared to allogeneic blood transfusion, which has a higher chance of transfusion transmitted infection.

The Global ATS Devices Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

The geriatric population has been growing significantly over the last few years globally. Age-related changes in the cornea and ocular surface tissues have a major effect on vision.is likely to drive the ATS Devices market during the forecast period.

However, higher cost related with devices used for autotransfusion and its maintenance is expected to restrain the autotransfusion devices and consumables market growth.

The key players profiled in the market include: –

Haemonetics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Brightwake

Getinge AB

Fresenius Kabi

LivaNova

Medtronic

Advancis Surgical

Stryker

Teleflex Incorporated

Atrium Medical Corporation

SARSTEDT Corporation

The ATS Devices market is primarily segmented based on location, product, end user and regions.

On the basis of Product Type, the market is split into:

On-pump Transfusion Devices

Off-pump Transfusion Devices

Intraoperative ATS Devices

Postoperative ATS Devices

Dual-Mode ATS Devices

Autotransfusion Accessories

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Cardiac Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Organ Transplantation

Trauma Procedures

Other Procedures (Obstetrics & Gynecological, Neurological, and Urological Procedures)

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

