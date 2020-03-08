Latest Research on Agricultural Robots Market 2020: Comprehensive study by key players: AGCO Corporation, BouMatic Robotic B.V., Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Agricultural Robots Market Industry Forecast To 2025

This Research report comes up with the dimensions of the worldwide Agricultural Robots marketplace for the base year 2020 and therefore the forecast between 2020 and 2025. Agricultural Robots market price has been approximation considering the appliance and regional segments, market share, and size, while the forecast for every production type and application segment has been supply for the worldwide and native markets.

The Agricultural Robots industry has been experiencing a solid rate of growth over the previous fundamental measure is anticipated to return through a great deal in forthcoming decades. Thus, it’s necessary to spot all investment opportunities, upcoming market threats, restraining section, challenges, market dynamics, and technological reach strengthen support in Agricultural Robots industry. The projected research has analyzed all the above elements to present an in depth analysis to the reader that inspires to realize expected growth in their businesses.

The main company in this survey is: AGCO Corporation, BouMatic Robotic B.V., Autonomous Solutions, Inc., Harvest CROO Robotics, Agribotix LLC, CNH Industrial, GEA Group, CLAAS, Drone Deploy, Harvest Automation, Inc., and Trimble, Inc.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Driverless Tractor, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Milking Robots, Materials Management,

Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware, Services,

Based on Farming Environment, the market is segmented into Indoor Farming, Outdoor Farming,

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Field Farming, Dairy Management, Animal Management, Soil Management, Crop Management,

Agricultural robots are used to improve the efficiency of agricultural activities. They reduce the dependency on manual labor and improve the time efficiency for weed control, spraying, harvesting and monitoring environmental conditions. The industry growth is majorly attributed to the scarcity of labor accessibility for farming. A study on ‘Agricultural Labour Shortage’ published in the Economic Affairs, Vol 62, (December 2017), stated that there has been a scarcity of labor accessibility for farming owing to occupational changes, government reforms, etc. Such factors are going to boost the demand for agricultural robots, driving the industry growth. Other factors such as technological advancements, favourable government initiatives coupled with growing number of companies’ investments support the market growth.

On the flip side, the costs involved in incorporating these systems into agriculture could be an expensive affair, which could be a major restraining factor in the growth of this industry. Another restraining factor is the flexibility and dexterity required in farming which is difficult to match even with automized robots, which would thus need further research and development in this sector.

Regional Analysis For Agricultural Robots Market

North America (the us , Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

