Latest Innovation In Global Carbon Nanotubes (Cnt) Market 2020-2027 Future Strategies and Current Trends

Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market By Type (Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube, Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube), Method (Chemical Vapor Deposition, Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition, High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction, Others), Applications (Electronics & Semiconductors, Chemicals & Polymers, Batteries & Capacitors, Energy, Medical, Advanced Materials, Aerospace& Defence, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market

Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.78% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of carbon nanotubes from automotive industry is major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in global carbon nanotubes (CNT) market are Nanocyl SA., Arkema, SHOWA DENKO K.K., TORAY INTERNATIONAL, INC., Arry International Group Limited, Hanwha Group, Carbon Solutions, Inc., Cheap Tubes, OCSiAl, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Grafen Inc., Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd, Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., Raymor Industries Inc., Nanoshel LLC, ADVANCE NANOPOWER INC., CHASM Advanced Materials, Nanothinx S.A., Nano-C., Xinnano Materials, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market

Carbon nanotubes are small cylindrical structures which are made up of graphene. Even they are small in size they are actually very strong and have good thermal and electrical properties which are very suitable for the chip creators as they are used in the place of chip. These nanotubes are widely used in industries like chemical and polymer, medical, advanced materials, aerospace & defence, etc. Increasing demand for multi-walled carbon nanotubes from various end-users is major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing R&D investment on carbon nanotubes is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for renewable energy resources is another factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

High cost of the single-walled carbon nanotubes is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing environmental and health awareness among consumer is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, SABIC announced that they have acquired Black Diamond Structures so that they can produce high- performance energy storage applications. This will also help the company to use new technologies and solutions so that they can create more specialities for the energy storage market.

In April 2015, Cnano Technology Ltd announced that they have completes its $15 million Series C funding so that they expand their carbon nanotubes manufacturing in China. The main aim of the launch is to meet the growing demand of the people. This will help them to accelerate demand for the products for electric vehicles and high end consumer battery markets.

Competitive Analysis: Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market

Global carbon nanotubes (CNT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of carbon nanotubes (CNT) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

