Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Is Booming Worldwide with Leading Key Players – Schneider National, and Werner Enterprises

Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The analysts forecast the Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 13.42% during the period 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : XPO Logistics, FIDELITONE, J.B. Hunt Transport, Ryder, Wayfair, SEKO Logistics, Schneider National, and Werner Enterprises.

The key manufacturers’ Last Mile Delivery for Large Items in North America include XPO Logistics, FIDELITONE, and J.B. Hunt Transport.XPO and FIDELITONE captured the top two revenue share spots in North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market in 2018. XPO dominated with 26.76% revenue share, followed by FIDELITONE with a 16.21% revenue share in 2018.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be a major market for last-mile delivery, as this region is home to major industries and automobile manufacturers. China and India contribute to the increase in demand for last-mile delivery, as these countries have high export and import of goods, which drives the last-mile delivery market in the region.

This report segments the global Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market on the basis of Types are :

50 lbs weight < 100 lbs

100 lbs weight < 200 lbs

200 lbs weight < 400 lbs

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market is Segmented into :

Home Appliances

Furniture

Sports

Others

On 7 [th] August 2019, FedEx Corp. has terminated the contract renewal with Amazon.com Inc. for its small-package ground-deliveries because the online retailer is focused on developing its delivery network. FedEx’s contract with Amazon was expired at the end of August. Amazon’s FedEx Express contract, the online retailer used to transport the packages via air. The contract used to focus on FedEx’s ground deliveries which have helped to bridge the “last-mile” gap between Amazon’s consumers and warehouses. The contract termination steps have taken by FedEx because Amazon has progressively grown as a competitor in the shipping industry. Previously, FedEx stated that Amazon wasn’t a big customer and the online retailer can only make about 1.3% of its total revenue.

Regions covered By Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

SIGNIFICANT FEATURES THAT ARE UNDER OFFERING AND KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORTS:

– Detailed overview of Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market

– Changing Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

