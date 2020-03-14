Laser Diode Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

The report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). In addition, the report segments the market by doping materials into InGaN, GaN, AlGaInP, GaAlAs, GaInAsSb and other types of doping materials. The market has also been segmented on the basis of technology into double hetero structure laser diodes, quantum well laser diodes, quantum cascade laser diodes, distributed feedback laser diodes, separate confinement hetero structure (SCH) laser diodes, VCSEL diodes and VECSEL diodes.

Additionally, the report segments the market based on property (wavelength) into infrared laser diode, red laser diode, blue laser diode, blue violet laser diode, ultraviolet laser diode and green laser diode. The market has also been segmented on the basis of applications into industrial, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, healthcare, defense and other applications. All these segments have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion).

A detailed analysis of the value chain offers a better understanding of the laser diode market. Porter’s five forces analysis sheds light on the intensity of competition present in the market. The study also comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the geographies are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Major players have also been profiled on key points such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments in the laser diode market. Major market participants profiled in this report include Coherent, IPG, SPI, Sharp Corporation, and Sumitomo among others.

Laser Diode Market: By geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

Laser Diode Market: By doping materials

InGaN

GaN

AIGaInP

GaAIAs

GaInAsSb

GaAs

Others

Laser Diode Market: By applications

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Defense

Others

Laser Diode Market: By technology

Double Hetero structure Laser Diodes

Quantum Well Laser Diodes

Quantum Cascade Laser Diodes

Distributed Feedback Laser Diodes

Separate Confinement Hetero structure (SCH) Laser Diodes

VCSEL Diodes

VECSEL Diodes

Laser Diode Market: By property (wavelength)

Infrared Laser Diode

Red Laser Diode

Blue Laser Diode

Blue Violet Laser Diode

Green Laser Diode

Ultraviolet Laser Diode

