Laser Cutting Machine Market 2019 Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth till 2025

The major players included in the global laser cutting machine market forecast are ROFIN Group, Koike Aronson, Inc., Nissan Tanaka Corporation, ALPHA LASER GmbH, CTR Lasers, Amada Co., Ltd., Kern Laser Systems, Universal Laser Systems, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, and Jinan SENFENG Technology Co., Ltd. among the other key players.

Stable development of automobile sector is one amongst the major factors which is powering the global laser cutting machine market. Production abilities of automobiles have seen substantial rise in last few years in Asian nations such as India and China.

Laser cutting is a tech that employs lasers such as solid-state, CO2, and fiber to cut substances. Laser cutting devices are able to cut substances varying from plastic to steel with absolute accuracy. It is an essential manufacturing equipment needed by industries to manufacture elements with complicated geometry, such as consumer electronics, automotive industry, machine tool industry, and other manufacturing industries.

Over the last years, the laser cutting sector has gone through various stages of developments in thickness and quality of cutting power, material, and efficiency which bring today’s laser cutting devices with higher quality level and cutting speed, the capability of cutting thick and thin metals, and the consumers’ requirement to process both aluminum and steel on the same tool.

By laser types, the global laser cutting machine market is divided as CO2 lasers, solid-state lasers and others (fiber lasers and disc lasers. By application, the laser cutting machine market can be divided as automotive and transportation, consumer electronics & appliances, aerospace, and other manufacturing. By process, the laser cutting machine market can be divided as flame cutting, fusion cutting, and sublimation cutting.

CO2 Laser Cutting Machine

Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

YAG Cutting Machine

Metal Materials Cutting

Non-metal Materials Cutting

