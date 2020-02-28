LAPTOP DOCKING STATION MARKET 2020 BOOSTED BY RISING DEMAND WITH KEY PLAYERS LIKE ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.,DELL INC.,DYNABOOK AMERICAS, INC.

The Laptop Docking Station Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Laptop Docking Station market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The laptop docking station is an electronic device that is used for plug-in different electronic gadgets into one standard peripheral. In the global docking station market, i.e., the parent market, the laptop docks segment holds the largest market share with 71.0%, which shows that the significant portion of docks is used in a laptop. Few popular laptop docking stations are StarTech Thunderbolt 3 Dual-4K Docking Station, Targus USB 3.0 Dual Video Docking Station with Power, Anker USB 3.0 Docking Station, Kensington USB 3.0 Docking Station, and Toshiba Dynadock V3.0+. The laptop docking station market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of several market players. The vendors are continuously focusing on the launch of compact graphics laptop docking stations

Top Key Players:-ASUSTeK Computer Inc.,Dell Inc.,Dynabook Americas, Inc.,HP Development Company, L.P.,IOGEAR,Kensington Computer Products Group,Lenovo,SAMSUNG,StarTech.com,Targus

The laptop docking stations help in the expansion of the connectivity options of the laptop and make it a more versatile machine by adding ports such as Ethernet LAN ports, additional USB ports, and video connections as well. These products enable the laptops to connect with other devices and convert it into a desktop computer. Users can connect their laptops with the universal port replicator to use monitor, external USB hard drive, printer, keyboard, mouse, speakers, etc. Moreover, most of the docks are compatible with PC platforms, Chrome OS, Mac, Android, and Linux, which drive the market further. One of the major factors driving the laptop docking station market is the growing popularity of the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) work culture for reducing the expenses and increasing efficiency, and flexibility. However, the limitations of USB 3.0 docking stations might hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Laptop Docking Station industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global Laptop docking station market is segmented on the basis of connectivity, port, and application. Based on connectivity, the Laptop docking station market is segmented into: Wired, and Wireless. On the basis of port, the market is segmented into: Single, Double, and Multiple. Based on application, the Laptop docking station market is segmented into: Commercial, and Residential.

The report analyzes factors affecting Laptop Docking Station market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Laptop Docking Station market in these regions

