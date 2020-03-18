Land Mobile Radio Market to Register A Stout Growth by 2020-2025

This market research report provides a big picture on “Land Mobile Radio Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Land Mobile Radio’s hike in terms of revenue.

The Land Mobile Radio market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption rate in years to come. One of the major reason for the high adoption of Land Mobile Radios is the needs of users and regulatory bodies encouraging the move towards digital mobile technology from analog. This move in technology aids in the improvement of spectral efficiency and take advantage of both voice and data. Clear, reliable communication across the service area, customized and cost-effective communications with integrated data communications are some of the major drivers bolstering the land mobile radio market.

Companies Mentioned:-

Harris Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc

Simoco Telecommunications Ltd.

RELM Wireless Corporation (BK Technologies)

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Tait Communications Ltd.

Thales Group

Icom Inc

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Cartel Communication Systems

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Land Mobile Radio Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Land Mobile Radio in the global market.

Operations in the earlier times used to have LMR devices that supported only voice communication with no integration and no data communication. In critical missions, there have been various cases where the responders needed to access data-intensive applications, share videos, or search databases. Unable to access such information was a huge lag in mission-critical communication. This increased the demand for a communication technology with the voice as well as data communication. Public safety professionals demanded the need for a reliable broadband communication system for aiding in their life-saving missions, such as Long Term Evolution (LTE). The 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) is in charge of the LTE market and working on providing the LTE broadband communication system to public safety organizations. This LTE broadband technology will provide a wide variety of features to the organizations for an information-driven battlefield. Many of the large players in the market such as Harris Corporation, Motorola, Kenwood, Hytera, and others, have already incorporated LTE and are providing products with a combination of LTE/LMR solutions.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Land Mobile Radio market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Land Mobile Radio market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Land Mobile Radio players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Land Mobile Radio with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Land Mobile Radio submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Land Mobile Radio market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

