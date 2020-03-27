Lancing Devices And Equipment Industry Share, Size, Future Outlook, Trends And Insights Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Lancing Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The lancing devices and equipment market consists of sales of lancing devices and equipment and related services. These devices are used to prick the skin to obtain blood samples for testing glucose levels.

Recalls of defective lancing devices is acting as a restraint on the lancing devices and equipment industry. A product recall is done by the manufacturer or regulatory body as a precautionary measure when safety issues or defects are discovered that can endanger the consumer. Lancing devices and equipment penetrate the skin and come in direct contact with blood inside the body. Any defect in the product can infect the blood causing risk to the patient’s life.

Lancing Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product:

1. Safety Lancets

2. Standard Lancets

By Type:

1. Reusable

2. Disposable

By End-User:

1. Hospitals and Clinics

2. Homecare and Home Diagnostics

3. Diagnostic Centres and Medical Institutions

4. Research and Academic Laboratories

5. Others

By Penetration Depth:

1. 0.8mm-1mm

2. 1.1mm- 1.5mm

3. 1.6mm-2.0mm

4. Others

The Lancing Devices And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the lancing devices and equipment market in 2018, which accounts for about 46% of the global market.

Some of the major key players involved in the Lancing Devices And Equipment market are

Abbott laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

LifeScan

