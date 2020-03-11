Laminate Flooring Market Overview, Scope and Technology Advancement Outlook Till 2025

Laminate Flooring Market report recently launched by Market Insights Reports for its clients. This report offers to clients with factual data validated by industry experts and business heads. The report highly involves chapter wise explanation for every aspect of the market wherein the drivers, trends, opportunities, leading and trending segments are discussed in detail with specific examples. Profiles of leading players are also discussed along with their business expansion strategies (as per applicable).

The Global Laminate Flooring market report follows SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) Analysis with expected of 4.3% CAGR values during forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Mohawk Industries, Formica, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, Power Dekor, CLASSEN, Kronoflooring, Armstrong, Homenice, Kastamonu Entegre, An Xin, Der International Flooring, Alsafloor SA, Nature, Egger, Mannington Mills, Meisterwerke, Swiss Krono, Samling, Kaindl Flooring, Faus, Shengda, Shiyou Timber, others.

Laminate Flooring:

Laminate flooring (also called floating wood tile in the United States) is a multi-layer synthetic flooring product fused together with a lamination process. Laminate flooring simulates wood (or sometimes stone) with a photographic applique layer under a clear protective layer. The inner core layer is usually composed of melamine resin and fiber board materials.

This report segments the Laminate Flooring Market on the basis of Types are:

Thin Laminate Flooring

Thick Laminate Flooring

Other

On The Basis Of Application, the Laminate Flooring Market is Segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Other

Global Laminate Flooring Market Analysis :

China occupied 37.15% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 26.61% and 19.57% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30.33% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Laminate Flooring market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 18800 million by 2025, from $ 15920 million in 2019.

Geographical markets are covered separately within the report that includes a competitive analysis on their market performance in the base year as well as predictions for the forecast year.

The research mainly covers Laminate Flooring market in

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe industry (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, China, Korea, India and Japan)

-South America industry (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

An overview of the Laminate Flooring Market report offers a comprehensive analysis for better reference to understand market competition and analysis throughout the forecast period.

