Laminar Composites Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Global Laminar Composites Market Viewpoint
In this Laminar Composites market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mitsubishi Rayon
Teijin
Toray Industries
Hexcel
Solvay
Evonik Industries
Honeywell
DSM
Ten Cate
SGL Group
Nippon Carbon
3A Composites
Waco Composites
Armacell International
Barrday Corporation
MKU Limited
Morgan Advanced Materials
Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Brazing
Coextrusion
Explosive Bonding
Roll Bonding
Others
Segment by Application
Sports
Aerospace
Automotive
Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Others
