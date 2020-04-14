Lactase Market Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future 2025

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a research report titled “Lactase Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2025.” The report states that the global market for lactase is expected to be impacted by the growing application of lactase enzyme and its various benefits. The increasing awareness among people is further expected to bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years. According to PMR, the global lactase market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2025. The market was valued at around US$ 1,235 Mn in 2017 and is expected to rise to over US$ 1,647 Mn by the end of 2025.

Growing Consumption of Dairy Supplements to Augur Well for the Market

Lactaid that contains lactase is a very prominent dietary supplement that is used in the form of a pill by people who are lactose intolerant. Presently, the consumption of dairy food is extremely high and people worry about getting extra calcium in their diet from dairy products. The idea of this supplement is to take it before meals as it contains lactose. Producers state that these supplements or pills contain lactase enzymes and thus have an excellent safety profile. They are safe for intake as a part of the meal or snack at any time of the day. As a result, the penetration of dietary supplements containing lactase is growing, thereby leading to the increasing demand for lactase enzymes in the dietary supplements market.

Moreover, the rising concerns over colic associated with the lactose intolerance levels among infants is expected to provide market players with lucrative opportunities. Babies can be pre-treated with baby-feed or infant formulas that contain the lactase enzyme. Adding these infant formulas to breast milk or normal milk decreases the content of lactose, thus making it easier to digest. This is a natural and safe method for treating infants who are associated with colic. Many infant formulas and baby food manufacturers are enhancing their product lines containing lactase, as the demand for these baby foods is increasing among the urban population. As such, this is resulting in a higher demand for lactase enzymes, due to which, substantial growth can be predicted in the global lactase market over the course of the forecast period.

Europe to Lead in Lactase Consumption Through 2025

Among all the regional markets, Europe is expected to lead the global lactase market in the coming years owing to the consumption of lactose free dairy products and a substantial growth in the working population. A noteworthy shift in the habits pertaining to lifestyle is being observed around this zone. The region is already one of the largest consumers of processed food globally, and is also expected to create further demand for food and beverages designed for the working-class population over the years ahead. Lactose-free dairy products come with the benefit of easy digestion, and also contain all the essential nutrients of milk, which is largely preferred by the working-class population as these products do not cause bloating, gas, pain, and cramps.

Innovation to be Topmost Priority of Market Players

Market players are looking forward to investing in R&D in order to come up with new products and stay competent in the global market. The companies operating in the global lactase market are :