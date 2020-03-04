Laboratory Ovens Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 9-year forecast of the laboratory ovens market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the global market dynamics and trends across six regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA, which influence the current nature and the future status of the laboratory ovens over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the laboratory ovens market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of laboratory ovens. The report includes an extensive analysis of the key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on technology, application and different regions globally.

The laboratory ovens market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for laboratory equipment and the launch of energy-efficient laboratory ovens.

The report starts with an overview of the laboratory ovens market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the market.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of the market size analysis for laboratory ovens across different regions. This section also provides a detailed analysis of the key trends.

The next section of the laboratory ovens market report contains a detailed analysis of the laboratory ovens market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2027, and sets the forecast within the context of the laboratory ovens market, which includes the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses the key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Russia & the rest of Europe), Japan, APEJ (China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & the rest of APEJ) and MEA (GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa & the rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2027. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the laboratory ovens market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global laboratory ovens market is split into a number of segments. All the segments in terms of oven type, capacity, end-user and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global laboratory ovens market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global laboratory ovens market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the laboratory ovens and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the laboratory ovens supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. The detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the laboratory ovens market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Omron Corporation, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Panasonic Corporation, Baumer Group, BEI Sensors, Dynapar Corp., FAULHABER Drive Systems, Pepperl+Fuchs, Hengstler GmbH and Maxon Motor.

Key Segments

By Oven Type

Gravity Convection

Mechanical Convection

Vacuum Ovens

Cleanroom Ovens

Others

By Capacity

Small Capacity (Under 2 cu. Ft.)

Standard Capacity (2 cu. Ft-6 cu. Ft.)

Large Capacity (Above 6 cu. Ft.)

By End-User

Biosafety Laboratories

Clinical and Medical Laboratories

Incubator Laboratories

Production Laboratories

Research & Development (R&D) Laboratories

Others

Key Regions

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

APEJ

China

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

Rest of APEJ

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies

InterFocus Ltd., Carbolite Gero Limited, JIM Engineering Ltd, SciQuip, Terra Universal. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ted Pella, Inc., BINDER GmbH, BMT Medical Technology s.r.o., Agilent Technologies, Panasonic Biomedical, VWR (Avantor), Yamato Scientific America Inc., Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc., BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD.

