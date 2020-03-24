Laboratory Information Management Systems Market to Surge at in Terms of Revenue Over 2020 – 2027

According to a new market research study titled Laboratory Information Management Systems Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Deployment, Component, Application, End User and Geography. The global laboratory information management systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,475.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 742.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018-2025. The market is likely to witness a rapid growth owing to factors such as rising adoption of automation in laboratories and technological advancements in laboratory information management systems. However, the shortage of skilled IT technicians and high costs of the LIMS are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The amount of laboratory data that should be stored in a LIMS data base is an issue which is not easily settled. The inclusion of more data-intensive, higher-data-rate analyses into the LIMS is under active consideration. In case of advanced laboratories, several instruments are attached to LIM data systems. The large data is stored, archived and accessed through internet based memory tools referred to as local area network (LAN). A difficult problem presented by this model is the lack of an agreed-upon standard for constructing a local area network. Several computer hardware vendors offer different solutions to the construction of a LAN, but no instrument vendor has offered this ability as part of the computerized intelligence of an analytical instrument. There are several difficult specification decisions involved within the LAN solutions. The establishment of a laboratory LAN standard will allow LIMS designers to construct effective systems irrespective of the choices of instrument vendors made by the professional staff of the analytical laboratory. Thus, development and adoption of a standard for LAN-based laboratory information management systems is expected to be one of the prevalent trend in the market in the years to come.

The laboratory information management systems based on application is segmented into sample management, workflow automation, records management, decision making, enterprise resource planning and logistics management. In 2017, sample management segment held the largest share of the market, by application. Moreover, the similar segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% during the coming years owing to the increasing number of research procedures performed that would require an automation tool for the record maintenance and workflow monitoring of large number of samples.

The major players operating in the laboratory information management systems market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabLynx, Inc., LABWORKS, Illumina, Inc., Abbott, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Autoscribe Informatics, LabSoft LIMS by Computing Solutions, Inc., and LabWare among others. For instance, in August 2015, Abbott Informatics announced the release of STARLIMS Technology Platform v11.1. The STARLIMS solution simplifies complex processes, uses analytics to connect the dots, and makes data available on the go. Moreover, in October 2018, Abbott announced the launch of version 11.6 of the world-class STARLIMS Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

The report segments the global laboratory information management systems market as follows:

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market – By Type

Standalone

Integrated\

lobal Laboratory Information Management Systems Market – By Deployment

Web-Based Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery Mode

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market – By Component

Software

Services

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market – By Application

Sample Management

Workflow Automation

Records Management

Decision Making

Enterprise Resource Planning

Logistics Management

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users

