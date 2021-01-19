Laboratory Informatics Market CAGR of 6.8%, Arxspan LLC, Dassault Systèmes, RURO Inc., Kinematik, LabLynx, Inc

Global Laboratory Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.26 billion to an estimated value of USD 5.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the development of integrated lab informatics.

The Global Laboratory Informatics Market research report involves six major parameters namely market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology. Competitive analysis is the major aspect of any market research report and by understanding these many points are covered in the report including strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyze their core competencies, and draw a competitive landscape for the market. Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger, and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in this Laboratory Informatics Market report.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-laboratory-informatics-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the f laboratory informatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), LabWare (US), LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories. (US), Waters (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), IDBS (UK), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Autoscribe Informatics (UK), Arxspan LLC (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), RURO Inc. (US), Kinematik (Ireland), LabLynx, Inc. (US), and LABWORKS (US) Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(US), Scientific Repair (US) and Bargal Analytical Instruments( Israel).

Laboratory informatics is application of information which are related to platform of instruments, software, and data management tools that allow scientific data to be captured, processed, and interpreted for immediate use, as well as stored, managed, and shared to support for future research and development.

Increasing in adoption of laboratory information management systems (LIMS) this helps hospital-based labs to reduce incidence of diagnostic errors and manage high data volumes the adoption of laboratory informatics in the U.S. This significant change expected act as a driver to the market growth.

Table of Content: Global Laboratory Informatics Market – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..Get Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-laboratory-informatics-market

Market Drivers

There is rise in need for laboratory automation this is working as market driver.

There is an increase in demand of biobanks/biorepositories and academic research institutes this is working as market driver.

Market Restraints

Lack of integration standards is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

There is lack of trained professionals in laboratory information which is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation:

By Product Type Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN) Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS) Laboratory Execution Systems (LES) Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

By Deployment On-Premise Cloud-Based Remotely Hosted

By Component Software Services

By Industry Life Science Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Bio Banking Contract Service Organizations (CRO) Petrochemical Chemicals Food & Beverages Environmental Testing Forensics Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that Thermo Fisher’s acquired Gatan, Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper. Both parties continue to work cooperatively with the CMA through the review process

In October 2018 Abbott Informatics announced that launched of STARLIMS Solution which serves the life sciences industry. Abbott Informatics (AI) provides leading Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) solutions that have served customers around the world for more than 30 years. This will expand Abbott Portfolio.

Competitive Analysis:

Global laboratory informatics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laboratory informatics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global laboratory informatics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Inquiry about Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-laboratory-informatics-market