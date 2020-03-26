Laboratory Automation Systems Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

The Business Research Company’s Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The laboratory automation systems market consists of sales of laboratory automation systems and related services. The laboratory automation system speedup the processes such as, drug discovery, vaccine production, and others. Laboratory automation systems include clinical laboratory machines, equipment, and instruments, which analyze and automate many samples in the laboratory with minimal human intervention.

The Increased demand for microbiology testing and standardization of sample-collection devices for microbiology culture has driven the adoption of automated laboratory systems for culture-based laboratory testing in clinical microbiology. The laboratory automation systems market growth is limited due to severe shortage of skilled and trained healthcare professionals for operating the advanced laboratory equipment which requires specialized skillsets. These skillsets are limited to some hospitals, research organizations and medical equipment companies in the USA and Europe, this is expected to be a major restraint on the market.

Laboratory Automation Systems Market, Segmentation

By Equipment & Software

Automated Liquid Handling

Microplate Readers

Standalone Robots

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Software and Informatics

Other Equipment

By Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Genomics Solutions

Proteomics Solutions

Other Applications

By End Users

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Institutes

Hospitals and Private Labs

Academic Institutes

Few Points From Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Characteristics

3. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Size And Growth

4. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Segmentation

5. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

25. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market

27. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Trends And Strategies

28. Laboratory Automation Systems Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the laboratory automation systems market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the laboratory automation systems market are Tecan Group, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher.

