Lab Automation Market Latest Innovative Solutions To Boost Global Growth, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2026

Lab Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Global lab automation Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” focuses on the major drivers and limitations for the key players top key players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.key statistics on the market status, segmentation, forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The lab automation market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of lab automation Industry. Report Carrying 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it.

Some of the major players operating in lab automation market are Tecan Group Ltd., Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Roche Holding AG, Siemens AG, Hamilton Robotics, Inc., Biomérieux SA among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased adoption of miniaturization process resulting in low reagent cost and high productivity

Increased government funding for the development of biotech and drug discovery research

Increasing drug discovery and clinical diagnostics

High initial investments

Compatibility and portability issues resulting in reduced adoption of lab automation in small laboratories

Market Segmentation: Lab Automation Market

By Equipment

(Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arm, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems),

Software

(Laboratory Information Management System, Laboratory Information System, Chromatography Data System, Electronic Lab Notebook, Scientific Data Management System),

Analyzer

(Biochemistry Analyzers, Immuno-based Analyzers, Hematology Analyzers),

Application

(Drug Discovery, Genomics, Proteomics, Protein engineering, Bio Analysis, Analytical Chemistry, System Biology, Clinical Diagnostics, Lyophilization),

End-User

(Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, Research Institutions, Academics, Private Labs),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Lab Automation Market

The lab automation market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lab automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

