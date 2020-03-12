Know How Car DVR Market Is Thriving Continuously By Top Key PlayersCobra Electronics Corporation, Amcrest Technologies, Vicord, WatchGuard Video

Car DVR Market Industry Forecast To 2025

The main company in this survey is: Cobra Electronics Corporation, Amcrest Technologies, Vicord, WatchGuard Video, PAPAGO, FineDigital Inc., BlackVue (Pittasoft), FineVu (Fine Digital, Inc.), Honeywell, Panasonic, Garmin, Lukas (Qrontech) Itronics (Korea).

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Single Channel Car DVR, Dual Channel Car DVR,

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Low Car DVR, Mid Car DVR, High Car DVR ,

Based on End use, the market is segmented into Commercial, Residential,

Digital video recorders (DVR) are used in cars as dash-cams in order to record activities. This product serves as an indispensable tool when it comes to hit and run accidents, robbery or any other kind of road mishaps. Car DVR market has witnessed a significant growth considering the need for better safety measures concerning road safety.

The key market drivers with regards to Car DVR’s are favourable government policies for accidents coupled with a general increase in awareness with regards to safety. As per data published by the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), around 1.2 million road fatalities occur each year globally. The organization also stated that considering the current trends and safety, road accidents are considered to be the third major contributor to death. Thus, the need for improving safety measures becomes imperative which would, in turn, stimulate the product demand among end-users. One major limitation that continues to hamper the growth of the industry is the fact that it is considered a violation of privacy. The use of the camera on dashboards may be considered as privacy in many countries.

Regional Analysis For Car DVR Market

North America (the us , Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

