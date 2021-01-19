Knife Sharpener Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2026 | Zwilling, Chef’s Choice, Presto

“

Knife Sharpener Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Knife Sharpener market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Knife Sharpener Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Knife Sharpener market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Knife Sharpener Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Knife Sharpener market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Knife Sharpener industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Zwilling, Chef’s Choice, Presto, Smith’s, WorkSharp, Lansky, TAIDEA, DMT, Spyderco, McGowan, Accusharp ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Knife Sharpener market, Knife sharpening is the process of making a knife or similar tool sharp by grinding against a hard, rough surface, typically stone, or a soft surface with hard particles, such as sandpaper. It can help solve the dull knives problem, extending the lifetime of knives.

Knife Sharpener is s the process of making a knife or similar tool sharp by grinding against a hard, rough surface, typically stone, or a soft surface with hard particles. There are two type like electric knife sharpener and manual knife sharpener.It can be used in a wide variety of applications including residential and restaurant etc.

North America was the largest consumer market with a market share of 38.38% in 2016.Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 29.83% and 3.77% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 16.50% market share of the Knife Sharpener market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe and USA. The top three manufacturers are Zwilling, Chef’s Choice, Presto. They respectively with global production market share as 1 7.13%, 5.30% , 4.07% in 2016.

The Knife Sharpener market has been increased in accordance with the economy development and the higher life level of the people. Meanwhile, the environmental awareness is an important factor of the increase of the industry. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their product with high performance and quality, with the good services level. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

The global Knife Sharpener market was 660 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 860 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Knife Sharpener market:

Zwilling, Chef’s Choice, Presto, Smith’s, WorkSharp, Lansky, TAIDEA, DMT, Spyderco, McGowan, Accusharp

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Electric type

Manual type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Restaurant

Other

Knife Sharpener Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Table of Contents

1 Knife Sharpener Market Overview

1.1 Knife Sharpener Product Overview

1.2 Knife Sharpener Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric type

1.2.2 Manual type

1.3 Global Knife Sharpener Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Knife Sharpener Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Knife Sharpener Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Knife Sharpener Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Knife Sharpener Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Knife Sharpener Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Knife Sharpener Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Knife Sharpener Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Knife Sharpener Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Knife Sharpener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Knife Sharpener Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Knife Sharpener Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Knife Sharpener Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Knife Sharpener Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Zwilling

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Knife Sharpener Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Zwilling Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Chef’s Choice

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Knife Sharpener Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Chef’s Choice Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Presto

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Knife Sharpener Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Presto Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Smith’s

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Knife Sharpener Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Smith’s Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 WorkSharp

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Knife Sharpener Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 WorkSharp Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Lansky

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Knife Sharpener Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Lansky Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 TAIDEA

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Knife Sharpener Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 TAIDEA Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 DMT

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Knife Sharpener Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 DMT Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Spyderco

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Knife Sharpener Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Spyderco Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 McGowan

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Knife Sharpener Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 McGowan Knife Sharpener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Accusharp

4 Knife Sharpener Market Status and Outlook by Regions

$

