Knee Implants Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

Knee implants used in the replacement of weight-bearing surfaces of the knee joint to relieve the pain and disability by traumas or by rheumatoid arthritis. The surgery is performed to prevent severe arthritis pain and tearing of ligaments. The damaged knee is replaced by an artificial component that is knee implants that mimics the function of a knee. These implants are made up of metal alloys, plastics, and polymers. Depending on the age, weight and need, implants vary.

The growth of the global knee implants market can be attributed to the increasing number of osteoarthritis patients that leads to rise the demand for knee implant surgeries and increasing adoption of minimal invasive surgeries across the globe. Additionally, growing geriatric population, rising favorable reimbursement, and introducing technological advancements likely to add novel opportunities for the global knee implants market over the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. SmithNephewplc

2. Zimmer Biomet

3. Medacta International

4. Stryker

5. Exactech, Inc.

6. Kinamed

7. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

8. Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC

9. OMNI

10. Conformis

On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into total knee replacement, partial knee replacement and revision knee replacement. By implant type, the market is bifurcated into fixed bearing implant and mobile bearing implant. The material type segment for knee implants market is classifies as stainless steel, cobalt & chromium alloys, titanium & titanium alloys, tantalum, zirconium and others. Based on end user, the knee implants market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global knee implants based on technology, product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall knee implants market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to dominate the knee implants market in the global arena due to increasing technological advancements in orthopedic implants, such as the use of bio-compatible materials and introducing novel navigation technology with minimally invasive surgery in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next few years in the global knee implants market due to flourishing medical tourism in the region especially in the countries such as China and India.

