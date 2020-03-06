Kitchen Hood Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The Kitchen Hood Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Kitchen Hood Market”.

Top Companies in the Global Kitchen Hood Market

FABER, DE&E, Haier, FOTILE, BSH Group, ROBAM, VATTI, Whirlpool, Nortek, Electrolux, Sub-Zero, Kenmmore, Viking, Miele, Macro, Midea, CATA, ELICA, Vent-A-Hood, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Kitchen Hood market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9341 million by 2025, from $ 8197.2 million in 2019.

Market Overview-

Kitchen Hood is a kitchen appliance to purify the kitchen environment containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen. It removes airborne grease, combustion products, fumes, smoke, odors, heat, and steam from the air by evacuation of the air and filtration.

Market Insights-

First, the concentration degree of Kitchen Hood industry is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, America, Italy, and China.

Italy has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Elica and Faber (though it is a part of FRANKE now), both have perfect design.

As to Germany, the Bosch Group has become a global leader, who has two main brands (Bosch and Siemens), and several special brands, such as Thermador.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. Chinese products mainly export to Oceania, European, Middle East and Africa, and take a big market share of underdevelopment regions market, like Vietnam, Brazil and Pakistan. Hong Kong is the biggest export market of China, more than 80% of kitchen hoods are from China mainland. On the developed market, like America, Canada, Germany and France, Italy is the empire. Mexico also has a large amount of exports due to its geographic advantage.

We tend to believe this industry now is very mature, and the Consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow upward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be small increase in gross margin.

The Kitchen Hood market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Kitchen Hood Market on the basis of Types are

Under Cabinet Mount, Wall Mount, Ceiling (Island) Mount, Downdraft Ventilation

On The basis Of Application, the Global Kitchen Hood Market is Segmented into

Commercial Use, Home Use

Regions Are covered By Kitchen Hood Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

