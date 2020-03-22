Kick Boxing Equipment Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2024

The “Kick Boxing Equipment Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Market: Dynamics

In this section, the report lists major trends impacting demand for kick boxing equipment worldwide. One of the major trends observed in the global kick boxing equipment market is innovations in headgear. An imperative protective gear, headgear currently available in the market are incapable of providing entire prevention against head injuries such as concussions, thereby necessitating an increased focus on more innovations in head protective gear. Lethal injuries incurred by kick boxing participants during matches have spurred the necessity for innovative headgear ensuring complete protection. Numerous vendors have already commenced introducing innovative products associated with protective headgears.

This section of the report showcases factors affecting market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the current as well as the future market scenario. The research also renders the porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis for the global kick boxing equipment market. The market data estimated are outcomes of our analysts’ primary interviews, in-depth secondary research, and reviews from the in-house expert panel. Analysis of the derived market estimates has been done by considering impact of different, social, economic, political, legal, and technological factors, coupled with present market dynamics influencing the market growth.

Kick Boxing Equipment Market: Segmentation

The report categorizes the global kick boxing equipment market on the basis of buyer type, sales channel, and product type. Based on product type, the market is categorized into boxing pads, headgear, mouth guard, shin guards, hand wraps, punching bags, gloves, and ankle/knee/elbow guard. Among these, ankle/knee/elbow guard will continue to be the most attractive product, in terms of revenues. Based on sales channel, the market is categorized into third party online sales channel, direct to customer online channel, direct to customer institutional channel, modern trade channel, franchised sports outlet, and independent sports outlet. Independent sports outlet, and franchised sports outlet will continue to be the largest sales channels for kick boxing equipment. Based on buyer type, the market is categorized into promotional, institutional, and individual buyer. Individual buyer will account for the largest revenues by the end of the forecast period.

Kick Boxing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

In this section, the report offers competitive profiling of key players in the global kick boxing equipment market. Key business strategies adopted by these players, recent developments in the market, SWOT analysis, financials, and market positions of players have been included in TMR’s report. The global market for kick boxing equipment is highly fragmented, with presence of few well-established vendors. Key players profiled in this report include Fairtex, Twins Special Co. Ltd., Combat Sports Inc., King Professional, Title Boxing, LLC, Ringside, Inc., Ringside, Inc., Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Century LLC, and Adidas AG.

Market Segmentation:

Global Kick Boxing Equipment Market, By Product Type

Gloves

Ankle/knee/elbow guard

Punching bags

Hand wraps

Shin guard

Mouth guard

Head gear

Boxing pads

Others

Global Kick Boxing Equipment Market, By Sales Channel

Independent sports outlet

Franchised sports outlet

Modern trade channel

Direct to customer institutional channel

Direct to customer online channel

Third party online channel

Global Kick Boxing Equipment Market, By Buyer Type

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

Global Kick Boxing Equipment Market, By Geography

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Nordic

Japan

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Nigeria Israel



