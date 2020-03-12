The report titled on “K-12 Testing and Assessment Market” reports provide crucial insights that facilitate worldwide market size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Sales ), splits the breakdown (6 Forces Forecast 2020 to 2026 and data status 2014-2019), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. K-12 Testing and Assessment market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( CogniFit, Edutech, ETS, MeritTrac, Pearson Education, Scantron, CORE Education and Consulting Solutions, Literatu, Proprofs QuizMaker, UMeWorld ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value and contact information. Beside, this K-12 Testing and Assessment industry report firstly introduced the K-12 Testing and Assessment basics: Definitions, Applications, Classifications, and K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Overview; manufacturing processes; product specifications; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Scope of K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: An increasing use of technology in the teaching process encourages educational institutions to collect and track grades, attendance details, scores, and demographics to help students improve their learning process. At present, there is a noted improvement in the type of knowledge gained by students through the mobile and cloud technology, and Big Data analytics. The entire process of imparting education has become more systematic.

E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

Curriculum-Based Testing

Non-Curriculum-Based Testing

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the K-12 Testing and Assessment market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

