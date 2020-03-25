Juvenile Insurance Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Juvenile Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Juvenile Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Juvenile Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
Assicurazioni Generali
China Life Insurance
MetLife
PingAn
AXA
Sumitomo Life Insurance
Aegon
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
CPIC
Aviva
Munich Re Group
Zurich Financial Services
Nippon Life Insurance
Gerber Life Insurance
AIG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Term Child Life Insurance
Permanent Child Life Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
<10 Years Old
10~18 Years Old
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Juvenile Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Juvenile Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Juvenile Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Juvenile Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Term Child Life Insurance
1.4.3 Permanent Child Life Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Juvenile Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Juvenile Insurance Market Size
2.2 Juvenile Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Juvenile Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Juvenile Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Juvenile Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Juvenile Insurance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Juvenile Insurance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in China
7.3 China Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type
7.4 China Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in India
10.3 India Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type
10.4 India Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Allianz
12.1.1 Allianz Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.2 Assicurazioni Generali
12.2.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development
12.3 China Life Insurance
12.3.1 China Life Insurance Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development
12.4 MetLife
12.4.1 MetLife Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 MetLife Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 MetLife Recent Development
12.5 PingAn
12.5.1 PingAn Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 PingAn Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 PingAn Recent Development
12.6 AXA
12.6.1 AXA Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 AXA Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 AXA Recent Development
12.7 Sumitomo Life Insurance
12.7.1 Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 Sumitomo Life Insurance Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Sumitomo Life Insurance Recent Development
12.8 Aegon
12.8.1 Aegon Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction
12.8.4 Aegon Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Aegon Recent Development
12.9 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
12.9.1 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction
12.9.4 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Recent Development
12.10 CPIC
12.10.1 CPIC Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction
12.10.4 CPIC Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 CPIC Recent Development
12.11 Aviva
12.12 Munich Re Group
12.13 Zurich Financial Services
12.14 Nippon Life Insurance
12.15 Gerber Life Insurance
12.16 AIG
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
