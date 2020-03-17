JRS3 The Hobby Artist Predicts The End Of The World

Johnny R Sanford III, aka JRS3 the HOBBY ARTIST, is an emerging hip-hop/rap artist originating from Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas. The son of Johnny R Sanford II preacher of the House of Saints Community Church in Palestine,Texas wwww.houseofsaintscc.org JRS3 the Hobby Artist has a total of over 24 years of law enforcement service, he has seen it all. Through music, JRS3 seeks to impact the listeners through his emotional music in which people can relate to. Through his experiences, he is able to create unique story-telling music that will grasp anyone.

JRS3 the Hobby Artist predict May 17 2020 to be the start of the end of the world a “PLANET SUICIDE” and on June 1 2020 it will be “the day of one of my greatest success and it will be the end of the world” JRS3 said and besides music, he also spends his time in songwriting and poetry. Moreover, he has emerged on the national music scene within his ﬁrst six years and he has been able to make a name for himself with his exceptionally good music.

JRS3 the Hobby Artist is a native Texan returning to his roots in Fort Worth, Texas and with his music, he aims to spread a positive, and motivational message for the people around the world. JRS3’s goal is to get his music to impact people all around the world. The Texan native is an artist to keep an eye and ear out for as he is set to keep releasing music that will resonate with anyone. “PLANET SUICIDE” will be pre-released on 5-17-2020 and available on most all music platforms on June 1 2020.

“PLANET SUICIDE” is a song that I was motivated to write and produce based oﬀ whats happening in the world right now not only is it about the end of the world but also its about who’s standing by your side, helping you, working hard, keeping your faith, gun violence, and thanking people like Tyler Perry whom over came surmountable odds and giving back in a uplighting permeant way.