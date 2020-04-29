Jet Bridge Market Research with Top 20 Countries data, Share Analysis by Manufacturers, Type and Application to 2025

The latest report titled “Global Jet Bridge Market Research Report 2019-2025” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Jet Bridge Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players in the Global Jet Bridge Market: ADELTE, CIMC Airport Facilities, FMT, JBT, Thyssenkrupp, Avicorp Middle East, Ameribridge, Deerns.

A jet bridge is an enclosed, movable connector which most commonly extends from an airport terminalgate to an airplane, and in some instances from a port to a boat or ship, allowing passengers to board and disembark without going outside or being exposed to the elements. Depending on building design, sill heights, fueling positions, and operational requirements, a jet bridge may be fixed or movable, swinging radially and/or extending in length.

Jet bridges provide all-weather dry access to aircraft and enhance the security of terminal operations. They are often permanently attached at one end by a pivot (or rotunda) to the terminal building and have the ability to swing left or right. The cabin, at the end of the loading bridge, may be raised or lowered, extended or retracted, and may pivot, to accommodate aircraft of different sizes. Jet bridges are occasionally used at smaller, single-story airports. This is accomplished by a flight of stairs and, in some instances, a wheelchair lift. In this scenario, a passenger proceeds through the gate and then up a flight of stairs to meet the height of the jet bridge.

Jet Bridge Breakdown Data by Type

by Product Type

Apron drive jet bridge

Nose-loader jet bridge

Dual jet bridge

Other jet bridges

by Movement Type

Moveable

Fixed

Jet Bridge Breakdown Data by Application

Small Airport

Medium Airport

International Airport

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions.

