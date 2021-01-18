Jack-up Rig Market 2019-2023 :CIMC, Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine Industries

Global Jack-up Rig Industry – A Global Market Overview (2019-2023)

Top Key Players: CIMC, Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine Industries and DSME..

A jack-up rig is a mobile platform used as exploratory drilling platform and offshore platform that consists of a buoyant hull with moveable legs, capable of lifting the hull over the sea surface. The buoyant hull is a water-tight barge that floats on the water surface and used to transport all the machinery to a desired location. Once a rig arrives at work location, the legs are jacked down onto the sea floor where the weight of barge and ballast water drives the legs into the bottom of sea to avoid further penetration during operations.

The global jack-up rig market is expected to grow in future supported by increasing urbanization, rising oil demand, accelerating economic growth and growing investment in offshore drilling exploration activities. Key trends of this market include, rising E&P spending on rigs, growing demand for premium and ultra-premium jack-up rigs and technological advancements. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including depletion of oil reserves, international political and economic instability and environmental issues.

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

ROW

Middle East is a major contributor to the global jack-up rig market supported by increased utilization of jack-up rigs. This region is expected to experience further growth with increasing new buildup jack-up rigs and incrementing demand from UAE and Qatar regions.

