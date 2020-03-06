It’s Nique is making some major moves in the music industry – Is he up next?

Mark Sarachan, also known as It’s Nique was born at St. Peter’s hospital in Albany, New York. Growing up he started making music around the age of 12 and released his first ever released project independently at the age of 16, selling thousands of copies out of the trunk of his car in the greater capital district. At 21 years old It’s Nique moved to Miami after outgrowing his life and lifestyle in New York. He then created his own brand “OnMyOwn” which came with a full line of merchandise.

Putting out over 30 mixtapes independently including “OnMyOwn” with DJ Khaled along with building a cult fan base catapulted him to the top 50 on the iTunes Charts for hip hop albums. Seeing much continued success led to receiving over a million views on YouTube and a successful clothing line launch that sold out every release. He is currently working on becoming one of the largest independent artists we’ve seen. Its Nique has recently released “Bobby Fischer Got The Bliccer”, “Of God” and “Greater Than”. These are only a few of his current projects that were released.

These singles were released in 2019. Since then It’s Nique has been putting in some major ground work proceeding his new music. Its Nique has seen many amazing accomplishments since the releases in 2019. He had his single on ITunes top charts in Hip Hop albums for an entire week straight with the song “Of God”. After seeing much success with his release he was able to claim the cover of notable magazine “Hip Hop Weekly” owned by famous public figure Benzino. Not only did he see success from the major publications he was able to secure a full project with one of the most famous Djs in the game, Dj Khaled. Over 50,000 copies of this project were sold. You can preview that project below!

