Italy Gift Cards Market Is Predected To Reach A Valuation Of $84,369 million By 2025

The New Report “Italy Gift Cards Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Italy gift cards market was valued at $25,761 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $84,369 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2018 to 2025. A gift card is a stored value card, which is used as an alternative for money at a business or a store for purchases related to goods and services. It is also known as a gift token, gift certificate, and gift voucher, and is issued by a bank or a retailer as a promotional and marketing strategy for a particular function. Increase in demand for gift cards has been witnessed, due to innovation in product offerings and rise in adoption of gift cards by the retail industry.

Moreover, high adoption rate of smartphones and surge in application areas among end users have boosted the growth of the gift cards market. Furthermore, development of the e-commerce & m-commerce industries, ease of use of these cards, and increase in spending capacity of consumers fuel the growth of the Italy gift cards market. However, diverse types of fees associated with card transaction and lack of security measures as compared to debit & credit cards are anticipated to restrain the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Amagroup S.r.l., Amazon.Com.Inc., Amilon Srl, Argentea S.r.l., Epipoli S.p.a., First Data Corporation, Ingenico Group, Prepay Technologies Ltd., SVM Global, and Vantiv (Worldpay).

The report segments the Italy gift cards market based on functional attribute and industrial vertical. By functional attribute, the market is divided into open loop and closed loop. On the basis of industry vertical, it is classified into retail and corporate institutions.

