IT Management as a Service Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2019-2020

The global IT Management as a Service market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029.

The IT Management as a Service market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

The key players covered in this study

ServiceNow

HP

CA Technologies

BMC Software

Absolute Software

Cherwell Software

EMC Infra

Epicor Software

FrontRange Solutions

Fujitsu

Hornbill

IBM

ManageEngine

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Serena Software

Sofigate

Sunrise Software

SunView Software

Symantec

SysAid Technologies

Vmware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Systems and network monitoring and management

Problem management

Resource utilization, capacity planning, and billing

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and telecom

BFSI

Public sector

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Management as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Management as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Management as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

