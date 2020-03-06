Ireland Vets Warns about animal drug shortages

With the number of people being diagnosed with coronavirus, supermarkets, fashion stores, and factories have become concerned could be hit hard due to import and export problems around the world. However, leading vets have now warned that there could be drug shortages for animals.

Village Vets, Ireland’s largest Veterinary practice, has issued a warning regarding the shortage of animal drugs. With more than 100,000 people being diagnosed with coronavirus, with the majority being based in China, it has resulted in factories being shut down. The leading veterinary practice has warned with the shut down of factories that product animal drugs could result in pets losing their lives.

There is no real sign when the coronavirus will be under control in China, and there is no word from the government that will allow factories to open. With this lack of information, vets that rely on China for animal drugs are concerned that this will result in a shortage of drugs.

“Even though there are currently enough drugs available for animals, there will come a point when there will be a real shortage. Even when factories reopen, it will mean there will be a period where vets may struggle,” explained Charles Cosgrave, MD of Village Vets.

This is not the first time that China being a major player in the production of animal drugs has caused problems for vets. Last summer China closed lots of factories that make excipients due to environmental concerns.

“Excipients are stabilising agents that are used with active ingredients in drugs and already some products are in short supply or unavailable due to this,” explained Charles Cosgrave.

The current shutdown of production companies in China will affect long term medication which includes antibiotics, anaesthetic drugs, vaccines, and preventative care drugs. With the factories being shut, it could result in a shortage of flea and worm products which could result in a national flea problem.

If the factories are not open within the next couple of weeks, it could result in vaccine shortage which will put animals’ lives at risk. Village Vets are Asking the government and HPRA to look favourably at urgent short term licensing dispensation to help with alternate drug sourcing.

The veterinary expert is advising clients they should stock up now on any long-term medication they need for their pets.

