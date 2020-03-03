IP Multimedia Subsystem Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate IP Multimedia Subsystem Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Known as IMS, the IP Multimedia Subsystem is a standard-based architecture which offers services on new systems such text and voice video messages over IP networks. The major element of the IMS is the SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) that is made to manage, establish, and terminate sessions on IP networks. The IP Multimedia Subsystem is an idea for an incorporated network of telecommunications carriers to allow the employment of Internet Protocol (IP) for packet communications for wireless as well as wired communication.

Amongst telecom providers, the mobile operators section is predicted to have the biggest market share during the coming period. Mobile operators have been encountering different challenges, such as intense competition, updating the legacy systems to meet the present requirements for end-customers, low Return on Investment (RoI), and high CAPEX and OPEX. Therefore, they are in the procedure of seeking cost-effective and scalable solutions. All these factors are predicted to be the major reason for the rapid acceptance of IMS services and solutions by telecom operators.

Key Players in the IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Report

The major players included in the global IP multimedia subsystem market forecast Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, NEC, Athonet, ZTE, Cisco, Cirpack, Dialogic, CommVerge Solutions, Italtel, Interop Technologies, Mavenir, Metaswitch, Radisys, Oracle, Samsung, Ribbon Communications, and WIT Software.

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Key Segments:

By Component Type:

Product

Services

Professional services

Consulting

Integration and deployment

Training and support

Managed services

By Mobile Operator:

Mobile operators

Fixed operators

The Telecom Sector Is Encountering Different Problems Thereby Powering The Growth In The Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market

Network management is an essential part of any business and has a major role in business processes. These days, controlling the network infrastructure have turned out to be an essential aspect in modern digital businesses. Agencies are unlocking new avenues in business systems by spending in modern network infrastructure technologies, such as data centers, cloud services, NFV, SDN, fixed wireless broadband network, IP networks, network orchestration, and enterprise mobility, to streamline their business processes.

The telecom sector is encountering different problems in terms of massive legacy infrastructure, low Return on Investment (RoI), stringent government regulations, business transformation, and elevated competition from peers and OTT players. Moreover, the telcos are making large spending in enhanced technologies and spectrum allocations to deal with the next-generation techs.

Owing to the financial crisis, high price of network implementation, and increased competition, operators are more aimed on cash flows and under the heavy stress of lowering their OPEX and CAPEX. Hence, telecom operators are seeking for cost-effective solutions to enhance their network infrastructures and rolling out new services more rapidly. A reduction in the OPEX might assist telecom operators deal with their users’ requirements for new business models, which might create an extra income stream.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

