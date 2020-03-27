IoT Testing Industry 2020 Growth, Emerging Trends With Top Players HCL Technologies Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Happiest Minds, RapidValue Solutions, AFour Technologies

The Business Research Company’s IoT Testing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The IoT (internet of Things) testing Industry consists of sale of testing services. IoT testing services include usability, security, connectivity, performance, regulatory testing, and others. IoT is a system of connected devices which can communicate and interact with each other and can be accessed through internet.

Rise in number of IoT (Internet of Things) devices in use increases the need to test the devices which drives the IoT testing market. IoT is a system of connected devices that can be accessed through internet. IoT is used in vast range of gadgets and applications such as smart watch, refrigerators, air conditioners, lock system, infrastructure and healthcare products. It is highly important to test the devices in order to ensure their connectivity, performance, usability and security. According to the estimates of Gartner, the number of IoT devices in use is expected to grow above 20 billion by 2026. This rise in use of IoT devices will contribute to the growth of the market.

IoT Testing Market Segmentation

IoT Testing Market By Testing Type:

Functional Testing

Usability Testing

Security Testing

Compatibility Testing

Performance Testing

Network Testing

IoT Testing Market By Testing Tools:

Software Tools

Hardware Tools

IoT Testing Market By Applications:

Connected cars

Smart appliances

Smart energy meters

Wearable devices

Smart healthcare devices

Some of the major key players involved in the IoT Testing Market are

HCL Technologies Ltd

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Happiest Minds

RapidValue Solutions

AFour Technologies

