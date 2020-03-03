Iot Telecom Services-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global IoT Telecom Services market is expected to grow from $2.48 billion in 2015 to $29.95 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 42.8%. Requirement of smart network bandwidth management and automation in backend communication operations are fueling the market growth. In addition, increasing demand for better connectivity solution to connect smart devices and growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) among enterprise are the factors influencing the market growth. On the other hand, stringent regulations for spectrum allocation and pricing issues between telecom operators and Over-the-Top players are hindering the market growth.

Machine to Machine (M2M) billing management services segment dominates the market in the IoT telecom services market. North America accounted for the largest share in global IoT telecom services market followed by Europe. It is attributed to the services provided by large number of IoT telecom service providers and increasing adoption of smart technologies in North America region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness fastest growth on account of huge investments to develop IoT telecom services.

Some of the key players in global IoT Telecom services market include Cymbet, EnOcean, G24i Power, GreenPeak Technologies, IMEC Holst, Infinite Power Solutions, Levant Power, Linear Technology, Lord Corp., Microchip Technology, Micropelt, Perpetuum, Schneider Electric, Sol-Chip, and Texas Instruments.

Components Covered:

Services

Network Management Solution

Connectivity Technology

Service Types Covered:

M2M Billing Services

IoT Billing and Subscription Management

Installation and Integration Services

Business Consulting Services

Device and Application Management Services

Management Solutions Covered:

Network Traffic Management

Network Security Management

Network Performance Monitoring and Network Optimization

Other Management Solutions

Connectivity Technologies Covered:

Radio Frequency-Based

Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT)

Low-Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN)

Cellular Technologies

Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

Capillary Network Management

Energy and Utilities

Smart Buildings and Home Automation

Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

Smart Healthcare

Transportation, Logistics Tracking, and Traffic Management

Vehicle Telematics

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

