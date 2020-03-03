Iot Telecom Services-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global IoT Telecom Services market is expected to grow from $2.48 billion in 2015 to $29.95 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 42.8%. Requirement of smart network bandwidth management and automation in backend communication operations are fueling the market growth. In addition, increasing demand for better connectivity solution to connect smart devices and growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) among enterprise are the factors influencing the market growth. On the other hand, stringent regulations for spectrum allocation and pricing issues between telecom operators and Over-the-Top players are hindering the market growth.
Machine to Machine (M2M) billing management services segment dominates the market in the IoT telecom services market. North America accounted for the largest share in global IoT telecom services market followed by Europe. It is attributed to the services provided by large number of IoT telecom service providers and increasing adoption of smart technologies in North America region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness fastest growth on account of huge investments to develop IoT telecom services.
Some of the key players in global IoT Telecom services market include Cymbet, EnOcean, G24i Power, GreenPeak Technologies, IMEC Holst, Infinite Power Solutions, Levant Power, Linear Technology, Lord Corp., Microchip Technology, Micropelt, Perpetuum, Schneider Electric, Sol-Chip, and Texas Instruments.
Components Covered:
Services
Network Management Solution
Connectivity Technology
Service Types Covered:
M2M Billing Services
IoT Billing and Subscription Management
Installation and Integration Services
Business Consulting Services
Device and Application Management Services
Management Solutions Covered:
Network Traffic Management
Network Security Management
Network Performance Monitoring and Network Optimization
Other Management Solutions
Connectivity Technologies Covered:
Radio Frequency-Based
Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT)
Low-Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN)
Cellular Technologies
Other Technologies
Applications Covered:
Capillary Network Management
Energy and Utilities
Smart Buildings and Home Automation
Industrial Manufacturing and Automation
Smart Healthcare
Transportation, Logistics Tracking, and Traffic Management
Vehicle Telematics
Other Applications
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
