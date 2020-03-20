IoT Security Market Competitive Outlook to 2025 | Cisco Systems, IBM Corp., Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, ARM Holdings

The IoT Security Market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. The report is helpful to present you better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. With this report you can focus on the data and realities of the ABC industry which keeps you on the right path. This market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame.

IoT security market is expected to grow from US$ 8.4 Bn in 2017 to US$ 30.9 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.6% between 2017 and 2025.

IoT Security Market comprise largest market share among all five security types and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for network security solutions is highly influenced by rising demand for security solutions for the cloud technology. Also, intensive use of virtualization has raised the vulnerability of networks to certain threats such as, malware or defective processes that are reducing the efficiency of the hypervisor.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the IoT Security Market in coming year is growing appearance of IoT Security Market. IoT Security Market technology is capable of being used in tracking billions of connected devices, enable the processing of transactions and coordination between devices, allow for significant savings to IoT industry manufacturers. This decentralized approach is anticipated to eliminate single points of failure, creating a more resilient ecosystem for devices to run on. The cryptographic algorithms used by IoT Security Market, is expected to make consumer data more private. The IoT Security Market can be applied to connected vehicles, smart appliances and supply chain sensors.

Leading IoT Security Market Players:

• Cisco Systems

• IBM Corp.

• Infineon Technologies

• Intel Corporation

• Symantec Corporation

• ARM Holdings

• NXP Semiconductor

• INSIDE Secure

• Gemalto NV

• Trend Micro

• Synopsys

• ESCRYPT

IoT Security market by application is segmented as smart home, connected car, information & communication technology, smart factories, BFSI, smart retail, smart healthcare, smart transportation, wearable and others. The growing security concern in BFSI industry sector in order to safeguard user identity and theft of financial data are some of the trends contributing to the growing IoT security market. Almost all the end-user application segment are gradually moving towards digitalization and are becoming more friendly to smart devices and internet network, which is rising the security concern and use of IoT security solution.

