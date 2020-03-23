IoT Retail Market Pegged for Robust Expansion during 2017 – 2026

The Internet of Things (IoT) in retail has helped retailers in attaining enhanced customer experience and increased revenue. IoT in retail is majorly used to manage inventory, track theft and loss, mobile payments, shopper intelligence, and advertising and marketing inventory.

Based on Solution, The hardware segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The proliferation of connected devices is offering a significant opportunity to manufacturers. Reduction in the total cost of ownership and improved return on investments offered by IoT-based hardware devices are expected to increase their adoption over the coming years. The low cost associated with these devices, along with quick transactions, help in meeting targeted sales and improving labor efficiency, which in turn is expected to fuel market growth. By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to increased spending on product monitoring and supply chain monitoring. The most advanced consumer economy, the U.S. leads the market with some of the world’s largest retailers, including big box dominators such as Walmart and e-commerce pioneers such as Amazon.

Some of the key players profiled in the IoT Retail market include Oracle, ARM Holdings Plc., Intel corporation, Microsoft Inc., Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd, Losant IOT Inc., Cisco systems Inc., SAP, Google Inc., Impinj Inc., IBM corporation, Apple, Bosch, AT&T, Honeywell, Fujitsu, General Electric, Samsung, Qualcomm and Siemens.

Hardwares Covered:

• Wearable’s

• Beacons

• Sensors

• Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags

Solutions Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Communications

• Other Solutions

Technologies Covered:

• Near Field Communication

• Bluetooth Low Energy

• Zigbee

• Other Technologies

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

End Users Covered:

• Big Box Retailers

• E-Commerce Providers

• Medium & Small Retailers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

