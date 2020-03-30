IoT in Healthcare Market to Register a Sparkling CAGR of 21.2% till 2027 – by TIP

Detail analysis of “Global IoT in Healthcare Market ” with respect to region specific market growth and competitive analysis on the basis of major players present in the market. Forecast till 2027

The Global IoT in Healthcare Market accounted for US$ 20.2 Bn in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 135.9 Bn in 2025.

Worldwide IoT in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT in Healthcare industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global IoT in Healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography.

Top players:

MPN Software Systems, Inc.,American Medical Software,TimeTrade,AdvancedMD, Inc.,StormSource, LLC,ByteBloc Software,Daw Systems, Inc.,WellSky,Voicent Communications Inc.,Yocale Network Corporation

The IoT in Healthcare market is experiencing a high growth and adoption rate from past few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption rate in years to come. One of the major reason for high adoption of IoT in Healthcare is the need to decrease costs related to healthcare facilities worldwide. Developing economies with high growth in population and decreasing prices for internet services are providing opportunities for the players operating in the global IoT in Healthcare market. Few of the player that are operating successfully in global IoT in Healthcare market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corporation and others. Few of the factors that might act as a hindrance in the growth of the IoT in Healthcare market are high costs associated to smart devices and IoT infrastructure, and security and privacy concerns related to theft of highly confidential and sensitive health data of the patients.

Technology up gradation, government initiatives to deploy IoT solutions in healthcare industry, rising incidences of chronic diseases, and continuously increasing adoption of smart devices are some of the key driving factors for this market. Many healthcare institutions and providers are adopting IoT in healthcare solutions to deliver better care to their patients and optimize their clinical workflow. The global IoT in Healthcare market is broadly classified into solution (medical systems & devices and software solutions & tools), services (professional services & integration services) application (medication management, patient monitoring, fitness & wellness measurement, clinical workflow management and others) and end-user (patients & individuals, diagnostic & research and labs, hospitals & healthcare institutes and government authority); and geography.

