IoT in Elevators Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2019-2027

Global IoT in Elevators Market Viewpoint
In this IoT in Elevators market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global IoT in elevators market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the IoT in elevators market are ThyssenKrupp AG, KONE Corporation, Otis Elevator Company,Schindler Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Toshiba Elevatorsamong others.
The IoT in elevators market has been segmented as follows:
Global IoT in Elevators Market
By Component
- Hardware(M2M Gateway/Elevator Gateway)
- Software
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Services
- Designing & Engineering
- Installation
- Refurbishing
- Maintenance & Repair
- Managed Services
By Application
- Preventive Maintenance
- Remote Monitoring
- Advanced Reporting
- Connectivity Management
- Others (Call Management)
By End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
