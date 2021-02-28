IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market 2020 – Huge Growth Till 2026 | IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation

The Global IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market is forecast to reach USD 5.76 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Internet of Things (IoT) is the interconnectivity of electronic devices, such as smartphones, over a single network. These devices transmit signals to the server and among each other. The technology captures data from all the available sources, which is further filtered, and analyzed to gain insights into various processes of a business.

Leading players in the IoT in Banking and Financial Services market:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Infosys Limited, Software AG, and Capgemini SE, among others.

The IoT in Banking and Financial Services market report includes a meticulous analysis to give a summary of the information gathered related to market essentials, research methodology, and the sources referred to for data collection. The competitive landscape given in the report identifies the major mutual trends and the leading players operating in the market. The report also evaluates different factors essential for the companies currently engaged in the market as well as new entrants, along with an elaborate value chain analysis.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the IoT in Banking and Financial Services market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Large Sized Organizations

Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cyber Security

Customer Relationship Management

Proactive Services

Transportation and Logistics

Product Marketing and Planning

Others

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Security and Monitoring

Customer Experience Management

Payment Management

Data Management

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Banking Services

Insurance Companies

Investment Banking

Mortgage Companies

Foreign Exchange

Stock Market

Brokerage Firms

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

