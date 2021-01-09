IOT-Identity Access Management Market Set to Register 14.9% CAGR During 2020-2025 | IBM, ARCON Tech Solutionsm, EMC, Microsoft, Oracle

Global IOT-Identity Access Management Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global IOT-Identity Access Management market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 14.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1319 million by 2025, from USD 756.8 million in 2019.

Identity access management is a complex process consisting of various policies, procedures, activities and technologies that require the coordination of company departments namely human resources and IT. IoT identifiers is the unifying element of people, places, things, and information, providing a platform for entity interaction management. It also develops & deliver infrastructure, services, and applications to create new lines of business and ensure the appropriate access to business services. It is very important to manage service accounts, machine identities and human & non-human services to control the overall framework of the organization. Also, administrating IAM activities, provisioning and enforcement process can be automated through the use of IAM application software tools. The IAM application software tools are used by all organizations ranging from small IT departments to large global IT departments. The IAM application tools can also be customized for global IT departments. The major driving factors for growth of IOT- identity access management market are the growing adoption of cloud services, merchandising of functions of identity access management, boosting consumer-grade identities by social media & bring your own device (BYOD) and rising consumer centric identity access management.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, ARCON Tech Solutionsm, EMC, Microsoft, Oracle, Hitachi, Broadcom, Siemens, Intel Security, Cloud Security Alliance

The IOT-Identity Access Management market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Multi-factor Authentication

Password Management

Directory Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking

IT

Healthcare

Government

Table of Content:

1 IOT-Identity Access Management Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 IBM Details

2.1.2 IBM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 IBM SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 IBM Product and Services

2.1.5 IBM IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 ARCON Tech Solutions

2.2.1 ARCON Tech Solutions Details

2.2.2 ARCON Tech Solutions Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 ARCON Tech Solutions SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 ARCON Tech Solutions Product and Services

2.2.5 ARCON Tech Solutions IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 EMC

2.3.1 EMC Details

2.3.2 EMC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 EMC SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 EMC Product and Services

2.3.5 EMC IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Microsoft

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue by Countries

6 Europe IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue by Countries

8 South America IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue IOT-Identity Access Management by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global IOT-Identity Access Management Market Segment by Application

12 Global IOT-Identity Access Management Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

