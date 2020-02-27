IoT Communication Protocol Market Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 | The Insight Partners

The Internet of Things (IoT) put together a large number of industries and use cases that scale from a single controlled device to immense cross-platform deployments of embedded technologies and cloud systems connecting in real-time. And therefore, there are multiple choice of connectivity protocols options for different industry type working on products and systems for the IoT. Some of the familiar communication technologies among them are WiFi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and 2G/3G/4G cellular.

The report aims to provide an overview of global IoT communication protocol market with detailed market segmentation by component, platform, application and geography. Global IoT communication protocol market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report talks about all the latest networking options emerging for wider area IoT-based use cases.

The objectives of IoT Communication Protocol Market Report is as follows:

• To provide overview of the global IoT communication protocol market

• To analyze and forecast the global IoT communication protocol market on the basis of component, platform and application

• To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall IoT communication protocol market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

• To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

• To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

• To profiles key IoT communication protocol players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Some of the leading players in IoT communication protocol market are Atmel Corporation, Ceva, Inc., Enocean GmbH, Gainspan Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Mindtree Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Synopsys, Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.

