IOT Cloud: Market Growth 2025 Intel Corporation, Ayla Networks, Artik Cloud, AWS IOT, GE Predix, Google, Microsoft, IBM Watson IoT, ThingWorx, Salesforce IoT Cloud, Telit DeviceWise, Xively, Zebra Zatar Cloud

IOT Cloud Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. IOT Cloud Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

Intel Corporation

Ayla Networks

Artik Cloud

AWS IOT

GE Predix

Google

Microsoft

IBM Watson IoT

ThingWorx

Salesforce IoT Cloud

Telit DeviceWise

Xively

Zebra Zatar Cloud

WebNMS

Oracle



Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Information Processing

Signal Communication

Others

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

The IOT Cloud market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

IOT Cloud Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

