IoT Cloud Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Artik Cloud, AWS IOT, GE Predix, Google

The global market size of IoT Platforms was US$ 1340 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9960 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 28.5 per cent between 2019 and 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global IoT Cloud Market: Intel Corporation, Ayla Networks, Artik Cloud, AWS IOT, GE Predix, Google, Microsoft, IBM Watson IoT, ThingWorx, Salesforce IoT Cloud, Telit DeviceWise, Xively and others.

Global IoT Cloud Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global IoT Cloud Market on the basis of Types are:

Information Processing

Signal Communication

Other

On the basis of Application , the Global IoT Cloud Market is segmented into:

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

Regional Analysis For IoT Cloud Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global IoT Cloud Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of IoT Cloud Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the IoT Cloud Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of IoT Cloud Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of IoT Cloud Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

