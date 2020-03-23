IOT ANALYTICS MARKET Registering a Strong Growth by 2023

Growing penetration of connected devices and the sudden outburst of data from IoT- enabled devices have shown a significant growth in the Internet of Things (IoT) analytics market. The IoT analytics tools have a unique role in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, retails and others. The basic factor for the growth of this market is the increasing number of IoT- enabled smart connected devices and sensor, which releases a large amount of heterogeneous data simultaneously. Furthermore, the shifting interests towards cloud deployment, predictive analytics for business, end-to-end automation, and consumer-friendly IoT analytics platform are some other factors driving this market and creating value in the market. Global IoT Analytics Market 2018-2023 report includes different applications such as Predictive, Prescriptive, and Descriptive Analytics.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/6286

This report aims to estimate the Global IoT Analytics Market 2018-2023 for 2016 and to project the expected demand of the same by 2019. This market research study provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global IoT Analytics Market 2018-2023. It provides a comprehensive review of major drivers and restraints of the market. Major companies such as HPE, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, Teradata, etc. are profiled in this report. Global IoT Analytics Market 2018-2023 is also segmented into major application and geographies.

To Get Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/6286

Various secondary sources, such as such as annual reports, industry journals, forums, blogs, paid and free databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of Global IoT Analytics Market 2018-2023 have been used. The primary sources, experts from related industries and suppliers, have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of Global IoT Analytics Market 2018-2023.

Global IoT Analytics Market 2018-2023 has grown significantly during the last few years, and it is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by a growing consumption in the North America region. Global IoT Analytics Market 2018-2023 is expected to grow at 30% CAGR till 2023

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/6286/Single